PetIQ (PETQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PetIQ (NASDAQ: PETQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/20/2020 – PetIQ was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – PetIQ was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – PetIQ had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – PetIQ had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2020 – PetIQ was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. PetIQ Inc has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $578.40 million, a PE ratio of -41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $528,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,475. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $936,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

