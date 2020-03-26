Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 14.33 ($0.19).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 5 ($0.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price (down from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

PDL stock opened at GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.99. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 26.48 ($0.35). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.48.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

