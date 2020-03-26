PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,117,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,092 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.12% of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR worth $129,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3,506.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 973,168 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at $2,234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2,633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 302,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 291,505 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 307,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 218,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

