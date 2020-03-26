Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 283.33 ($3.73).

PETS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock traded up GBX 16.20 ($0.21) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 271.60 ($3.57). 1,996,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136.10 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.08 ($4.17). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 249.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.