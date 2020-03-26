Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Peugeot (EPA:UG) received a €20.00 ($23.26) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.86% from the stock’s current price.

UG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.75 ($26.45).

Get Peugeot alerts:

UG stock traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during trading on Thursday, hitting €12.59 ($14.64). 3,735,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.62. Peugeot has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52 week high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.