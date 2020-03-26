Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,497 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $67,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of PM stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.54. 220,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

