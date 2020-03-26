Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

