Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.46.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $3.77 on Thursday, reaching $54.27. 256,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $2,347,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,970,000 after acquiring an additional 905,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.