Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

PSXP stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 60.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 485.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 144,129 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

