Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 13,434 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,980,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,726,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after buying an additional 915,061 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 739,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after buying an additional 509,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,715,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,962,000 after buying an additional 430,457 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,915,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.