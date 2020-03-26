Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 781 ($10.27).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In related news, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

LON PHNX traded up GBX 42.50 ($0.56) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 664.70 ($8.74). 2,309,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 688.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 712.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 806 ($10.60).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

