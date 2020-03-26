Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 206,190 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 177.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,190 shares during the quarter. Mellanox Technologies comprises 1.6% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Mellanox Technologies worth $37,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLNX. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLNX stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.50. 1,682,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.99. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $123.79.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 20.61%. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SP Angel raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $240,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $711,641 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

