Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,599,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371,737 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for about 2.7% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $64,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,416,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,965,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $53,982.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,982.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TEVA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.