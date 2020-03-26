Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 193 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

Shares of GOOG traded up $59.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,161.75. 3,571,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,052. The company has a market cap of $779.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,342.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,321.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,204,053 shares of company stock worth $335,936,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

