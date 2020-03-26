Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 265,847 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,847 shares during the period. Verint Systems comprises about 1.6% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.05% of Verint Systems worth $38,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of VRNT traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 563,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

