Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.39% of Capri worth $22,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Capri by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 125,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,186,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Capri by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,351,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Capri from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.44. 4,223,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01. Capri Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.