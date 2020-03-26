Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 724,360 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Mosaic worth $20,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Bank of America cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Mosaic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

In related news, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Insiders purchased a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.72. 7,391,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,372,077. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.70. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

