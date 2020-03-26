Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,483,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 198,414 shares during the quarter. Radware comprises about 1.6% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 3.16% of Radware worth $37,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,078 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,251,000 after acquiring an additional 213,954 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 632,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 82,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDWR. ValuEngine raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Radware stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 508,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,822. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.11 million, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

