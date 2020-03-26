Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Solaredge Technologies accounts for 2.6% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.35% of Solaredge Technologies worth $62,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $112,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,909,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,648 shares of company stock worth $12,927,786. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,958. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $143.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.23.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

