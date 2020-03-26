Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $18.76 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,326. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

