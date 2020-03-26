Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $27.05 Million Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 93,179 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in BP were worth $27,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BP by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 10.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $24.42. 47,554,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,055,314. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. BP’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

