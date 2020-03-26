Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $30.71 Million Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares during the quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises makes up about 1.3% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.36% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $30,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 907,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,064. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

