Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $31.77 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,438,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 438,000 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.3% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $31,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,481,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,624,195. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.23.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

