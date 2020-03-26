Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $35.93 Million Stock Holdings in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,682 shares during the quarter. Sol Gel Technologies makes up 1.5% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 10.35% of Sol Gel Technologies worth $35,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 54,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,132. The company has a market capitalization of $155.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. Sol Gel Technologies Ltd has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.00.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 107.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

SLGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

