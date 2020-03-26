Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,007 shares during the period. Urogen Pharma accounts for 1.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 3.99% of Urogen Pharma worth $27,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 164,222 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,571,000 after acquiring an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 270.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.32. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $41.21.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

