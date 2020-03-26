Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 160,358 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,358 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 3.54% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $15,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. 425,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter.

GILT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.