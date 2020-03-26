Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 37,900 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $24,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $116,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 760.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,777,000 after purchasing an additional 562,506 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after purchasing an additional 334,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 736.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,210,000 after purchasing an additional 221,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,090 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $14.08 on Thursday, hitting $140.69. 2,699,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,302. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.65.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

