Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group comprises 1.6% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vodafone Group worth $37,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,670,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

