Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of XPO Logistics worth $24,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,483,000 after purchasing an additional 976,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,136,000 after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 508,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 237,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $24,255,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,382,946 shares of company stock valued at $60,826,523 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Shares of XPO traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average is $78.84. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

