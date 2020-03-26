Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 166,763 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies makes up 1.6% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Ormat Technologies worth $37,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $609,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

