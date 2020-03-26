Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315,135 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.68% of PBF Energy worth $25,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,481,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 689,666 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 524,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,056,000 after purchasing an additional 418,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $4,773,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,639,988 shares of company stock worth $52,704,832. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,685,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,827. The firm has a market cap of $728.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.67. PBF Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.00%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

