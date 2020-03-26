Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 10,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $24,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,719,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,179,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

