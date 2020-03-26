Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 120,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Lennar worth $21,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,986,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 31.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lennar by 44.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,935,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,122. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

