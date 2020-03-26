Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 431,103 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 431,103 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.19% of Noble Energy worth $21,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after acquiring an additional 238,514 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at $9,646,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 645,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NBL traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,863,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,257,226. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 36,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,069.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBL shares. Barclays raised Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

