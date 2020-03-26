Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 43,563 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,563 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $28,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

