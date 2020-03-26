Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 9,800 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.22% of Mohawk Industries worth $21,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,163,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $415,733,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,523,000 after purchasing an additional 131,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,521. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.64. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

