Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,365 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,956,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,079,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

