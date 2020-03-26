Phunware (PHUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:PHUN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. 407,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,369. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

