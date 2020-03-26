Pi Financial Analysts Give WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) a C$2.05 Price Target

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) received a C$2.05 target price from equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WELL. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$2.15 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Laurentian set a C$2.50 target price on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WELL Health Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and a P/E ratio of -51.11.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

