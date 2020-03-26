PIBBLE (PIB) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $29,772.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.02563382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00193859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,608,103,480 tokens. PIBBLE's official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio. PIBBLE's official website is www.pibble.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

