Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,434 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 85,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

