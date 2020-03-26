Pillar (PLR) Market Capitalization Tops $4.26 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. In the last week, Pillar has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $761.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.02559569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00193394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

