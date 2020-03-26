Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Up 571.4% in March

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a growth of 571.4% from the February 27th total of 26,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 462,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NRGX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $5.43. 473,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $21.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

