PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, an increase of 1,608.0% from the February 27th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. 101,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,528. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGP. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2,291.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $304,000.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

