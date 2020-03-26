Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0011

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $469,260.48 and $107.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.01020541 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00033126 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 441,771,174 coins and its circulating supply is 416,510,738 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

