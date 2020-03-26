Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the February 27th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Municipal High from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Pioneer Municipal High alerts:

NYSE:MAV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 153,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,759. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. Pioneer Municipal High has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 577,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 207,980 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 95,925 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 163,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 138,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.