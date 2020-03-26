Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Down 68.1% in March

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the February 27th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MHI traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 171,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,408. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

