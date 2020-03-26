Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ready Capital in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RC. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of RC stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $207.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $14,048,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Todd M. Sinai bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,410.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 98,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,852.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,272 shares of company stock valued at $689,160. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.65%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.90%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.