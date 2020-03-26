Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

WNEB has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Compass Point cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.