Piper Sandler Comments on QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for QCR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Stephens lowered QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. QCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. QCR has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,170,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QCR by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

